DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakibullah. Prof. Dr. Shakibullah on Friday assumed additional charge of Agricultural University Dera Ismail Khan.

He took the charge following a notification issued by the Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which has assigned the additional charge of the post of Vice chancellor of several universities of the province for a period of three months or till appointment of regular vice chancellors.

The staff welcomed the decision and congratulated the vice chancellor on assuming additional charge.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shakibullah said that both universities were important, playing an effective role in equipping students with quality education.

He said collective efforts would be made for the development of the both universities and added that Dera Ismail Khan Agricultural University under the leadership of the former Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Masroor Elhi Babar progressed in a very short time.

He vowed to continue this journey of development and added, "We have to work as a team for the development of the institutions and in this regard no effort would be spared." On this occasion, Registrar Fakhruddin and Additional Registrar Abdul Basit Khan from the University of Agriculture also congratulated Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Prof Shakibullah and termed the decision as a good move by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the interest of the institution and the region.