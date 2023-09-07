Open Menu

Gomal University,SMEDA Signs MoU For Boosting Entrepreneurial Potential

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Gomal University,SMEDA signs MoU for boosting entrepreneurial potential

Gomal University and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) on Thursday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost the entrepreneurial potential of university students

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):Gomal University and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) on Thursday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost the entrepreneurial potential of university students.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Shakibullah and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Project Manager Noreen Sheriyar Shah signed the MoU on behalf of the respective institutions.

Dr. Barkat Ali Khan, a Director of Gomal University and Noreen Sheriyar Shah from SEMDA would work as focal persons to contribute positively to the success of this agreement and its implementation.

Under the MoU, SMEDA would set up its help desk in Gomal University to provide training to the students of Gomal University, especially female students enabling them to start their own business and providing them guidance to digitize it.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakibullah said that students of Gomal University were provided with opportunities for success in practical life along with education and this MoU was a part of it.

He said that female students would be able to start their own business.

SEMDA Project Manager Nooreen Sheriyar Shah said that SEMDA would convince the students of Gomal University to start their own businesses after completing studies so that they could set life on the path of success and development.

She said SMEDA would guide them in establishing a business while benefiting from modern business facilities.

Related Topics

Business Education Guide Gomal From Agreement

Recent Stories

Govt debunks fake rumors of Rs5000 currency note b ..

Govt debunks fake rumors of Rs5000 currency note ban

10 minutes ago
 China establishes global mangrove center in Shenzh ..

China establishes global mangrove center in Shenzhen

5 minutes ago
 Havertz 'relaxed' over 'bumpy' Arsenal start

Havertz 'relaxed' over 'bumpy' Arsenal start

5 minutes ago
 Saudi ambassador calls on Health Minister

Saudi ambassador calls on Health Minister

5 minutes ago
 ASEAN summit concludes with "fruitful" outcomes de ..

ASEAN summit concludes with "fruitful" outcomes despite global challenges

5 minutes ago
 8th Sep marked as Navy Day to pay tributes to vali ..

8th Sep marked as Navy Day to pay tributes to valiant sons of soil for bombarded ..

5 minutes ago
Bank of China opens branch in Saudi Arabia

Bank of China opens branch in Saudi Arabia

17 minutes ago
 President of Tatarstan lauds organisational excell ..

President of Tatarstan lauds organisational excellence of UAE President’s Cup ..

42 minutes ago
 India&#039;s G20 has truly been a people&#039;s G2 ..

India&#039;s G20 has truly been a people&#039;s G20: Jaishankar  

43 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of H ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of Hellenic Republic at Wahat Al K ..

43 minutes ago
 International Fund for Houbara Conservation signs ..

International Fund for Houbara Conservation signs MoU with Khalifa University at ..

43 minutes ago
 World Bank committed to accompany Trkiye to help s ..

World Bank committed to accompany Trkiye to help stabilize economy

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan