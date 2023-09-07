Gomal University,SMEDA signs MoU for boosting entrepreneurial potential

Gomal University and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) on Thursday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost the entrepreneurial potential of university students

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):Gomal University and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) on Thursday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost the entrepreneurial potential of university students.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Shakibullah and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Project Manager Noreen Sheriyar Shah signed the MoU on behalf of the respective institutions.

Dr. Barkat Ali Khan, a Director of Gomal University and Noreen Sheriyar Shah from SEMDA would work as focal persons to contribute positively to the success of this agreement and its implementation.

Under the MoU, SMEDA would set up its help desk in Gomal University to provide training to the students of Gomal University, especially female students enabling them to start their own business and providing them guidance to digitize it.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakibullah said that students of Gomal University were provided with opportunities for success in practical life along with education and this MoU was a part of it.

He said that female students would be able to start their own business.

SEMDA Project Manager Nooreen Sheriyar Shah said that SEMDA would convince the students of Gomal University to start their own businesses after completing studies so that they could set life on the path of success and development.

She said SMEDA would guide them in establishing a business while benefiting from modern business facilities.