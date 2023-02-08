Gomal Unviersity VC appointed as PVMC VP

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shakibullah has been installed as Vice President of the Pakistan Veterinary and Medical Council (PVMC).

Gomal University Spokesperson Raja Alamzeb citing notification of PVMC Secretary/Registrar Dr Shabnam Firdous says that decision to this effect was made during 53rd meeting of 7th tenure of the council.

He said that it was a matter of honour for the university.

Meanwhile, faculty members and administration of the university congratured the VC on becoming vice president of the PVMC.