Gomal varsity announces BA, BSc result

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Gomal University Friday announced BSc and BA annual results for the year 2021 with success rate of 86.77 percent and 76.75 percent respectively.

Spokesman for Gomal University said that Adnan Adil of Government College Panyala stood first in BSc, Beenish of Government Girls Degree No 3 secured second position and Hira Batool of Government Girls Degree College Paharpur grabbed third position.

Similarly, Iffat Fatima of Government Girls Degree Collge Paharpur was declared first in BA followed by a private student, Tayyaba Urooj and Bakht Din of a private college.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Dr. Masroor has appreciated the efforts of staff to improve the standard of varsity and urged students to pursue studies with zeal and dedication.