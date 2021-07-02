UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gomal Varsity Announces BA, BSc Result

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Gomal varsity announces BA, BSc result

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Gomal University Friday announced BSc and BA annual results for the year 2021 with success rate of 86.77 percent and 76.75 percent respectively.

Spokesman for Gomal University said that Adnan Adil of Government College Panyala stood first in BSc, Beenish of Government Girls Degree No 3 secured second position and Hira Batool of Government Girls Degree College Paharpur grabbed third position.

Similarly, Iffat Fatima of Government Girls Degree Collge Paharpur was declared first in BA followed by a private student, Tayyaba Urooj and Bakht Din of a private college.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Dr. Masroor has appreciated the efforts of staff to improve the standard of varsity and urged students to pursue studies with zeal and dedication.

Related Topics

Student Gomal Government

Recent Stories

65,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

47 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,663 new COVID-19 cases, 1,638 reco ..

2 hours ago

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

3 hours ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

3 hours ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

4 hours ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.