Gomal Varsity Arranges Online Defence Of M.Phil Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:20 PM

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) ::Two students of Gomal University successfully defended their M.Phil thesis during online defence specially arranged by the varsity administration to save the precious time of students as per the directives of Higher education Commission.

According to Gomal University spokesman, Sadaf Jabeen of English department and Ramsha Zahra of Gomal Center of Bio-Chemistry and Bio-Technology (GCBB) defended their M.Phil thesis online.

He said as part of precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, supervisors Mohammad Arif and Dr Faiqa, Dean of Faculty of Arts Professor Dr Naimatullah Babar and Directors GCBB Dr Badar attended the defence online.

Vince Chancellor (VC) Gomal University felicitated the two students on their achievement and wished them best of luck in future.

The two students expressed gratitude to VC and university administration for arranging online defence and saving their time and also thanked their teachers and parents for supporting them.

