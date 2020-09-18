UrduPoint.com
Gomal Varsity Inspector Security Expelled From Job For Having Drugs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:46 PM

Gomal varsity Inspector security expelled from job for having drugs

The Gomal University administration Friday expelled inspector Security Section for having drugs in the university premises

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Gomal University administration Friday expelled inspector Security Section for having drugs in the university premises.

The spokesman of the varsity said that Inspector Samiullah was found with drugs during duty hours in the university premises after which he was served show cause notice, adding that Inspector Samiullah failed to justify his illegal deed.

The University administration as per the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Iftikhar Ahmed took strict action against the official under the law and expelled him from job.

He said that VC Professor Dr Iftikhar has given clear directions that anybody whether teachers, students or any official of the varsity is found using drugs in the university premises should be dealt strictly.

