Gomal varsity is surging up as a reputed among other universities: VC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad said that all possible options were being explored to let the university out of crisis financially and should rank it among leading university of the public sector in the country.

Talking to APP he said that following concerted efforts of his team towards enhancement of curricula on modern lines. He said University was surging up as a reputed organization among the ranks of other universities in the public sector.

Dr. Iftikhar stated to have launched successful Learning Management System (LMS) to promote standard academic activities after Corona lockdown situation that hit the entire world including Pakistan. Referring to online Learning Management System, the Vice Chancellor described the varsity as pioneer one among public sector universities availing computational activities for the fulfillment of academic goals.

Vice Chancellor said that after Coronavirus lock-down circumstances, the management of the university underscored the need to govern a technically possible online mechanism for academic activities.

He informed that a chain of meetings with the Head of Departments and Deans of faculties agreed on executing Synchronous and Asynchronous modes of teaching for online registered students, adding a Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) had been assigned the responsibility to watch and monitor operational activities of the LMS (Learning Management System) under the set parameters of Higher Education Commission (HEC) for public sector universities, he said.

The Director Academics Dr. Naimat Ullah Babar, Engineer Information Technology Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad, Dr. Shakeebullah, Director Information Technology Dr. Ejaz Ahmad, Dr. Muhammad Zahid, Head of Pharmacy Department also assisted the Vice Chancellor during his media briefing.

To a question Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad said that significance of the LMS was that interaction between students and teacher with live streaming and downloaded material through Premium Feature Facility of the Google Classroom had been arranged, benefiting almost 80 to 90 percent online registered students of all the Departments, which are a considerable feedback from the other end, VC added.

He said that the successful execution of the online academic activities will ensure spread of quality education in the region besides proving as a president for other universities of under umbrella of public sector.

Referring to challenges Gomal University was facing with, Dr. Iftikhar said that a comprehensive strategy was to be devised to conduct examination and evaluation of the participating students. He said that Gomal University had great potential for research and academic activities. He said that 79 foreign students enrolled in Gomal University were availing the online opportunity from their homelands most of them from African and Arab Countries.

Dr. Ifitikhar Ahmad while referring to deficit and financial hardships faced by the Gomal University management apprised that his predecessor had taken certain decisions for the uplift and economic betterment of the University, however, he elaborated that he was in close contact with provincial government to overcome the issue of liability faced by the management. He informed that the liability against university rose to Rs.1 billion while the management was set to open the departments of Geology and some other programs.

When his attention was diverted to towards newly established Agriculture University of Dera and that whether it was the up-gradation of the existing Agriculture faculty of the Gomal University or whether it was a full-fledged University with separate autonomy and competence, Dr. Iftikhar said that soon a meeting of Deans of faculties will take place to determine its faith with further steps in this regard as yet it was not clear.