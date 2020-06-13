Gomal Varsity to provide best learning environment to students, says Vice Chancellor

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed has said that they would take all steps and utilizing all resources to ensure the best quality education to the students in a conducive learning environment.

This he said while chairing the 101st Syndicate meeting here. Accompanying him on the occasion were Prof. Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi, Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan, Justice (Retd) Muhammad Daud, Tariq Mahmood, Registrar Gomal University, Iqbal Awan, Director Finance Gomal University, Prof. Dr. Haleem Shah, Dean Faculty of Sciences, Dr. Mohammad Iqbal, Associate Professor, Faculty of Agriculture, Mohammad Nadeem Akhtar, Representative Secretary Higher Education Department, Ahmed Kamal, Representative Establishment Department, Mrs. Shafqat Yasmeen, Principal Government Girls Degree College No. 1, Dera, Mohammad Shakeel Malik, Principal Degree College Draban Ahmed Ali, Lecturer, Department of business Administration, Riaz Betney, Deputy Director, IT, Gomal University while Muhammad Hayat, representative, Department of Finance attended the online meeting.

Social relations were maintained among all the members keeping in view the SOPs regarding prevention of Corona virus. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that our aim is only for the development and prosperity of Gomal University and keen to provide the best learning environment for the students and in that no negligence would not be tolerated at all.

Gomal University is the second largest and oldest Varsity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which students from not only this region and this country but also other countries are studying. The Vice Chancellor further said that the future of the students and the reputation of Gomal University would be compromised. The meeting also approved the agenda item of the Academic Council to give legal protection to the old faculties of Gomal University and gave them legal status.

The meeting also approved Gomal classroom operation "LMS" as well as zoom application, team and white board software Zaki to give legal protection to the online class strategy. He also thanked members of the syndicates for their support.