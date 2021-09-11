UrduPoint.com

Gomal Varsity's Academic Council Approves Short Course For Local Journalists

Sat 11th September 2021

D I KHAN, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) ::Academic Council meeting of Gomal University chaired by Vice Chancellor, Dr. Masroor Ilahi Babar on Saturday approved short courses in journalism for the guidance and orientation of local journalists.

The meeting was attended by Deans of faculties, Registrar and members.

The meeting also approved short courses of Chinese and English languages and six diplomas in computer science and decided that evening classes would be arranged for these courses.

Participants of the meeting also compiled recommendations for admissions in various departments.

Addressing the meeting, Vice Chancellor said that faculty members and administrations of the varsity should strive for further improving quality of education, and affairs of the institutions according to approved statutes.

