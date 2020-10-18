Gomal Welfare Association constitutes committee to hold meeting with DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Gomal Welfare Association (GWA) Sunday hold its first meeting which was attended by youth from different villages of Gomal to raise the problems of the area.

They said" Gomal is the most beautiful area of district Tank which is fertile and its people are very peaceful but unfortunately the governments and political representatives ignored to provide basic facilities to the people." They said that the people of the area have been deprived from basic human rights.

They demanded of the provincial government to provide basic facilities of health, education, electricity,clean drinking water and others.

They said that there was no Basic Health Unit in the area and shifting patients to DHQ Tank or DI Khan.

They further demanded to construct speed breakers on Tank-Wana road as maximum accidents incidents occurred on this road.

Gomal Welfare Association constituted a ten members committee to hold a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Tank next week in this regard.