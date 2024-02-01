Gomal Youth Campaign' Begins To Educate On Vote’ Power
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 07:32 PM
'Gomal Youth Campaign' started in various localities of the district here on Thursday to attract attention of candidates for the solution of long lasting problems of their area
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) 'Gomal Youth Campaign' started in various localities of the district here on Thursday to attract attention of candidates for the solution of long lasting problems of their area.
The campaign has been launched by the youths of three union councils Gomal, Dabara and Sarangzuna.
Engineer Ghulam Muhammad Miani, Shaukat Bettani, Faizullah Gandapur, Shahid Shah Pir, Tariq Shah Garwaki spearheading the campaign said that their localities are lacking basic facilities including education, clean drinking water and health etc.
As general elections are round the corner to be held on Feb 8, they said that people were also educated on the importance of vote which determined the country’s future.
They asked the dwellers to use the power of vote wisely by electing honest representatives to resolve the problems.
They said that health, education, water, roads and employment are their basic rights but they have been kept deprived of those fundamental rights in the modern era too.
Recent Stories
Pak taekwondo athletes training camp concludes in Sharjah
RugbyU: Wales team to play Scotland in Six Nations
Wheat quota enhanced for Gilgit Baltistan
Agriculture official says plan ready to increase per acre produce
Hazara police finalize security, logistical preparations for election 2024
EPA converts 1985kgs confiscated plastic bags into green benches, planters: DG E ..
RPO reviews facilities provided to businessmen at BFC
DG Rangers leads strategic meeting to fortify general election security
PM directs accelerated action against drug smugglers, hoarders
Step afoot to control maternal, child disease for reducing mortality rate: Secre ..
New blast reported off Yemen after US strikes
Rickshaw driver arrested with stolen items on PSCA's indication
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wheat quota enhanced for Gilgit Baltistan2 minutes ago
-
Agriculture official says plan ready to increase per acre produce2 minutes ago
-
Hazara police finalize security, logistical preparations for election 20242 minutes ago
-
EPA converts 1985kgs confiscated plastic bags into green benches, planters: DG EPA2 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews facilities provided to businessmen at BFC2 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers leads strategic meeting to fortify general election security2 minutes ago
-
PM directs accelerated action against drug smugglers, hoarders14 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to control maternal, child disease for reducing mortality rate: Secretary Health2 minutes ago
-
Rickshaw driver arrested with stolen items on PSCA's indication17 minutes ago
-
Rs 159mln collected as sanitation fee under villages cleanliness initiative2 minutes ago
-
FM for fostering economic cooperation, regional connectivity to ensure prosperity in South Asia2 minutes ago
-
Seraiki phonetics Aslam Rasool Puri passed away2 minutes ago