Gomal Youth Campaign' begins to educate on vote’ power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 07:32 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) 'Gomal Youth Campaign' started in various localities of the district here on Thursday to attract attention of candidates for the solution of long lasting problems of their area.

The campaign has been launched by the youths of three union councils Gomal, Dabara and Sarangzuna.

Engineer Ghulam Muhammad Miani, Shaukat Bettani, Faizullah Gandapur, Shahid Shah Pir, Tariq Shah Garwaki spearheading the campaign said that their localities are lacking basic facilities including education, clean drinking water and health etc.

As general elections are round the corner to be held on Feb 8, they said that people were also educated on the importance of vote which determined the country’s future.

They asked the dwellers to use the power of vote wisely by electing honest representatives to resolve the problems.

They said that health, education, water, roads and employment are their basic rights but they have been kept deprived of those fundamental rights in the modern era too.

