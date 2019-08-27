Gomal Zam Command Area project to uplift areas socially, economically: Commissioner

(@imziishan)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Javed Khan Marwat has said Gomal Zam Command Area Project is a mega project which would bring about green revolution in the area which has long been awaiting such development-oriented measures.

Presiding over a meeting here the other day to discuss issues pertaining to Gomal Zam Command Area project, the Commissioner said that it was a vital project which would open new avenues of prosperity development for Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Kulachi.

Attended by Member National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Affairs Sheikh Yoqub, SE and XEN Gomal Zam Dam , engineers and farmers of the area, the meeting was informed that project cost was Rs 4 billion and was irrigating 191 kanals of land of the area. The meeting was told that work on water courses and destaries had been completed, adding all the relevant departments were taking measures to remove lacunas in the project.

The Commissioner said that just distribution of waters from Gomal Zam dam should be ensured and underlined the need for the concerned departments to evolve effective monitoring mechanism to complete the project without any further delay.

He also expressed dismay over delay in completion of the project and stressed that action should be taken against those who were found involves in this regard.

Member National Assembly Sheikh Yaqub and Parliamentary Secretary on Economic Affairs said Gomal Zam Dam played pivotal role in socio-economic development of Daman areas, adding efforts were being made to cater to the needs of water requirements for the farmers. He said the project would not only usher in development of agriculture sector, but also helped alleviate poverty and provide job opportunities to people of the area.