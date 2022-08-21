UrduPoint.com

Gomal Zam Dam Saves Kulachi Tehsil From Major Disaster: Ali Amin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Gomal Zam Dam saves Kulachi Tehsil from major disaster: Ali Amin

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday said the Tehsil Kulachi was saved from a major disaster due to contruction of Gomal Zam Dam.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the provincial government was taking all possible measures for the rescue and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

He the Gomal Zam Dam project helped the irrigation of the lands of the area and began a new era of agriculture development.

Gandapur said the construction of different other dams including Tank Dam, Daraban Dam and Chowdhwan Dam was in progress which would not only help avoiding floods in future by storage of water but also make the province self-sufficient in the agricultural sector.

He said the flood affectees would not be left alone during this testing time, adding, the steps would be taken to provide financial assistance to them.

He said the teams of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) would visit the flood affected areas and all kinds of financial assistance would be provided to the victims.

