Gomal Zam Dam to facilitate Dera: Secretary Agriculture

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Israr Khan Tuesday said that the completion of the mega project of Gomal Zam Dam would usher an era of prosperity and development in the D.I. Khan.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day Gomal Zam Mela inGomal University D.I. Khan.

The Mela is organized under the auspices of GomalZam Command Area Development Project with the assistance of USAID. Beside, Commissioner,D.I. Khan Division, Yahya Akhundzada.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tank, KabirAfridi and local MPA Faisal Amin Gandapore, Project Director Gomal Zam Dam Command Area Project, District Director Agriculture, the officers of Agriculture (Extension), livestock, Rescue 1122, a large number of growers and local elites also attended the ceremony.

The Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the completion of the project will address irrigation related problems and bring barren land under cultivation.

The initiative, he said on one hand will improve livelihood of farmers and on the other hand put the country on track of progress and development.

On this occasion, Commissioner Yahya Akhundzada said that Pakistan is an agriculture country and her maximum population is dependent on it.

He termed the use of modern technology in agriculture sector as need of the hour to not only make Pakistan self-sufficient in food items rather also export them to earn precious foreign exchange for the country.

Speakers at function highlighted the benefits and stressed the need for use of modern technology.

Secretary Agriculture and Commissioner visited stalls of the fair established by different departments.