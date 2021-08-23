UrduPoint.com

Gomal Zam Irrigates 200,000 Acres Of Land, To Bring Agriculture Revolution In KP: PM's Aide

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:16 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for food Security and Research Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Monday said that Gomal Zam dam was irrigating 200,000 acres of land while water was supplied from the dam to additional 200,000 acres of land.

He expressed these views during his visit to the site of Gomal Zam dam in South Waziristan along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan.

Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur, Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Dr Muhammad Israr, DG of Agriculture and Livestock Fisheries Conservation Water Management and concerned officials of the department were also present on the occasion.

KP Minister Mohibullah Khan said that the Department of Agriculture was striving to increase agricultural production and develop livestock as much as possible, adding that the livelihood of the people in southern districts and especially in the villages was based on the livestock, therefore, the provincial government has spent billions of rupees to improve the livestock sector and provide employment opportunities and other facilities to the people in the villages.

On the occasion the local elders presented traditional turbans and gifts to the special assistants to the Prime Minister and provincial minister. Later they launched a tree planting campaign in the area.

