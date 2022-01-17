UrduPoint.com

Gomal Zam Irrigation Project To Provide A Year-round Supply Of Irrigation Water

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 01:18 PM

The Gomal Zam Irrigation Project would provide a year-round supply of irrigation water in the Tank and Dera Ismail Khan (D.I.Khan) Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) besides, helping in flood control

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :

The construction of an irrigation and drainage system downstream from the Gomal Zam Dam would provide nearly 325,000 acre-feet of water annually to irrigate 191,000 acres of farm land in KP, an official source said.

The project will contribute to increased crop yields, opportunities for the cultivation of high-value cash crops, and significantly higher incomes for farmers in the region.

The Gomal Zam Irrigation Project would boost business development, trade, and employment opportunities for 30,000 Wazir and Mahsud households.

The project is increasing agricultural production, employment, and incomes in Tank and D.I. Khan Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the construction of irrigation and drainage infrastructure.

In the project, construction of an irrigation system including a diversion barrage, a 60.5 kilometer long main canal, and a 206 kilometer long network of distribution canals.

The construction of flood protection structures including a 42-kilometer flood protection bund and a 48-kilometer flood carrier channel were also included in the project.

