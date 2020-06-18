Gomal Zam project to benefit masses, irrigate up to 100,000 acres of land: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Javed Marwat has said that tolerance and incompetence would not be tolerated in the completion of Gomal Zam Command Area Project and an integrated strategy should be formulated for the control and elimination of silt in the water.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on Gomal Zam Dam and Command Area Project held at Jirga Hall of his office.

The meeting was attended by Project Directors Gomal Zam, Gomal Zam Command Area Project, Assistant Commissioner Tank, Land Revenue besides officers and representatives of Irrigation, Agriculture, WAPDA and other concerned departments.

Javed Khan Marwat said awareness among the people about the use of water and growing suitable crops was very important. Gomal Zam Dam was a project of public interest so its benefits should be ensured to the tail end of various water courses, he added.

It was informed during the meeting that special attention was being paid to the completion of Warren Canal. Leveling method is being used to control the silt while silt ejector method can also be used, the meeting decided.

There is also a risk of loss, so the final procedure will be used only after the completion of the system and the status of the silt, the meeting was informed. The meeting was further informed that construction of check dams and afforestation would significantly reduce soil erosion.

A total of 110 water courses have been included in the project which will irrigate up to 100,000 acres of land while a total of 17 MW of electricity is being generated from the dam, of which 50% is being supplied to the main grid.

On this occasion, Commissioner Javed Khan Marwat directed that a detailed report on the project should be prepared and submitted within two days in which Gomal Zam Dam complete project structure, role of relevant departments, performance, design, shortcomings and improvements in the project.

A plan should also be drawn up to create awareness among the people about water use and suitable crops, he directed. He said that all the concerned departments should discharge their responsibilities efficiently as it was a public interest project and no compromise was acceptable.