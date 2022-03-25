Gomal Zam to bring agricultural prosperity in region: Commissioner Dera

Commissioner DI Khan Division Amir Latif Friday said Gomal Zam project would usher a new era of prosperity in the region and all available resources would be utilized to ensure just distribution of water

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner DI Khan Division Amir Latif Friday said Gomal Zam project would usher a new era of prosperity in the region and all available resources would be utilized to ensure just distribution of water.

Presiding over 11th meeting of Gomal Zam Command Area Management Committee, he directed all the concerned officials to expedite work on the project and timely complete it without compromising on quality and pace of work.

On the occasion he listened challenges and difficulties related to Waran Canal and other water courses linked to Gomal Zam and directed to remove hurdles in construction of different water channels.

He also directed police to provide foolproof security to staff working on Gomal Zam Command Area and water courses.

The commissioner also directed to ensure water supply through the water course till end so that all the farmers could be benefitted from the project.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Shaukat Abbass, DC Dera Arifullah Awan, Assistant Commissioners Dera and Tank, Project Manager Gomal Zam Command Area. Contractors, land owners, Irrigation department, police agriculture, livestock , WAPDA and other line departments.