TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Awaz-e-haq Foundation on Sunday held a jirga for resolving problems being faced by people of Gomal area.

The jirga was held at Samalkot Nawaz Ada under the leadership of Qasmatullah Mayani and was attended by elders of the area.

The jirga discussed issues of people in detail, including a survey of the houses damaged in the recent floods, electricity and load-shedding, poor mobile network coverage, dilapidated condition of the roads, granting a tehsil status to Gomal, and provision of electricity from the dam.

The participants demanded that the government take solid measures for resolving these issues. They assured that people would fully cooperate with the authorities concerned to resolve the issue.

They said the Gomal area had long been awaiting development-oriented measures and resolving these issues would improve the living standard of the residents of the region.