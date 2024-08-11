Gomi Bai Ladies Club Celebrates Independence Day In Larkana
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Gomi Bai Ladies Club organized a vibrant ceremony on Sunday to commemorate Pakistan's Independence Day, drawing a significant turnout of officials and community members.
The event featured prominent guests, including Larkana Deputy Commissioner Sharjeel Noor Channa and club officials, including President Farida Pechuho, Hamida Khaskhali and Dr. Sakina Gad, among others.
A notable highlight of the ceremony was the participation of students from the Public Health school, who delivered speeches and presented tableaus showcasing national anthems, reinforcing the spirit of patriotism among attendees.
During the event, Deputy Commissioner Channa, along with the women officials of the Gomi Bai Ladies Club, jointly cut a cake symbolizing the celebration of August 14th, while offering prayers for the prosperity and development of the nation. In his address, Channa emphasised the importance of unity in working towards Pakistan's progress, stating, “14th August is not just a day of independence; it's also a day to reaffirm our commitment to working together with diligence and love for the betterment of our great country.
”
Reflecting on the sacrifices made for freedom, he remarked, "We are fortunate to live in a sovereign nation, and it is our duty as citizens to unite against any conspiracies that threaten our development."
In her remarks, President Farida Pechuho echoed the sentiments of national pride, asserting, "Pakistan is not just our homeland; it's an embodiment of our faith. We, the true patriots, have made sacrifices for our beloved country, and together, we will continue to thrive in the life we have built here."
The ceremony concluded on a hopeful note, promoting a message of resilience and commitment to nation-building among the women of Larkana.
