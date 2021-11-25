UrduPoint.com

Gong Ceremony On Listing Of PAPL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

Gong ceremony on listing of PAPL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :A gong striking ceremony will be held at pakistan stock exchange on Friday to announce the listing of Pak Agro Packaging Limited on Growth Enterprise Market board of PSX.

The ceremony will start at 9:15 A.M, at psx Trading Hall. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin is expected to be the chief guest, said PSX release.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Shaukat Tarin Pakistan Stock Exchange Growth Enterprise Market Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

Parliamentary Work is long journey of achievements ..

Parliamentary Work is long journey of achievements aiming to implement leadershi ..

11 minutes ago
 Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial p ..

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial posts and services

46 minutes ago
 Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Centr ..

Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Central Military Hospital - Reports

36 minutes ago
 Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Soma ..

Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Somalia capital

36 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

36 minutes ago
 New study finds India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccin ..

New study finds India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine only 50pc effective

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.