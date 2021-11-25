Gong ceremony on listing of PAPL

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :A gong striking ceremony will be held at pakistan stock exchange on Friday to announce the listing of Pak Agro Packaging Limited on Growth Enterprise Market board of PSX.

The ceremony will start at 9:15 A.M, at psx Trading Hall. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin is expected to be the chief guest, said PSX release.