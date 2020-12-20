UrduPoint.com
Good Batting Hafeez; Well Played Green Shirts: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday while appreciating Pakistan cricket team's performance in second Twenty20 against New Zealand, particularly spoke high of Muhammad Hafeez's batting.

Hafeez, who scored 99 against 57 balls remained not-out in the inning which ended at 163 runs at loss of six wickets.

"Good batting Hafeez, deserved a century. Well played green shirts," the president said on Twitter.

