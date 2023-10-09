Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Good films play crucial role in transforming society: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday highlighted the pivotal role played by good films in promoting tolerance and civility within the society.

Addressing the audience at the “Naqash Digital Film Festival 2023”, he said films had played a historical role in fostering positive values in the society including ethics, morality, empathy, and above all, a deep sense of humanity.

The minister lauded the Fatima Jinnah University for organizing such a “great event” in collaboration with international partners.

"Good films are like good parents that nurture you and teach you morals and ethics. They help you become good human beings because good films teach you empathy, care for humanity, and how to resolve conflicts," he added.

Solangi also acknowledged the transformative impact of digital technology in empowering the younger generation with filmmaking skills.

He congratulated the winners and encouraged the youth to remain determined in their pursuits while keeping their “critical faculties” alive.

Solangi highlighted the challenges faced by the society, including intolerance, xenophobia, and extremism, urging the youth to cultivate tolerance for diverse perspectives.

Speaking about the critical phase Pakistan was undergoing, Solangi called for unity and collective efforts to overcome societal challenges.

He expressed gratitude to Fatima Jinnah University and international partners for organizing the festival and assured the young people of the government's support.

"Let me assure you as the Minister for Information that our doors are open for the young people. We will do our best until our last day in office," he affirmed.

