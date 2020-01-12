Good governance, best service delivery top priority: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Good governance, best service delivery and merit are top priorities of the provincial government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak while presiding over a meeting with officers of provincial and Federal departments here at Circuit House, on Sunday.

Aamir Khattak said maximum facilities must be ensured at hospitals to provide relief to masses, besides availability of dog bite vaccine at all hospitals, rural health centres and basic health units.

He directed officers of Health Department to display list of available medicines at their respective hospital and purchase short medicines as soon as possible.

He said as per directives of the Punjab chief secretary, there was zero tolerance for corruption, adding the corrupt officers would not only be removed from their posts but would also be transferred from the district.

The DC sought reports from the departments concerned within next three days for getting approval of the developmental schemes.