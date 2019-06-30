Good governance, business friendly policies open KP for economic, trade, industrial activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that provincial government has set up real targets for different sectors in next financial year and would ensure to achieve the objective with extra enthusiasm.

Talking to different delegations at CM House, the chief minister said that due to good governance and business friendly policies of PTI government, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is now opened for trade, economic and industrial activities which would further help increased financial potential of the province.

He said that he wanted uniform uplift of the province and elimination of deprivations of the rural areas.

Throwing light on good governance policies of PTI government, the KP CM said that people have witnessed the transparent system of good governance and reforms process have been initiated in different departments.

He said that developments works initiated by the PTI government had no precedence during past 70 years adding he said provincial government has also taken concrete steps for streamlining the progress of different departments.

Mahmood said that PTI government was working efficiently and it has launched several projects under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The country would achieve development milestone through prudent policies and programmes of the present government, he added.