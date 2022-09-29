UrduPoint.com

Good Governance Can Ensure Trust Between Citizens, Govt, Says CS

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash has said that good governance can ensure trust between citizens and government institutions for which it was important to adopt modern means of administration.

He made these remarks during a briefing given to him on the roles and functions of the KP Revenue Authority (KPRA) the other day.

The chief secretary led the discussions on improving service tax collection processes. DG KPRA and other relevant officials were present in the meeting.

He appreciated the performance of the authority, and urged the team for high standards of professionalism, integrity and tax payers oriented facilitation in revenue collection.

Dr Bangash also highlighted that transparency in procedure, accountability of all tiers of administration and inclusion of public feedback would go a long way to achieve this target.

He said that no effort must be spared when it comes to service delivery to the citizens, thus strengthening the notion of good governance and bridging the trust deficit that unfortunately exists between the public and the government.

