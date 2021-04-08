UrduPoint.com
Good Governance, Equal Law Top Most Priority Of Govt : Kanwal Shauzab

Thu 08th April 2021 | 12:36 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reform Kanwal Shauzab on Thursday said that the supremacy of law, merit, transparency and equal justice for the common man are the government's priorities

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reform Kanwal Shauzab on Thursday said that the supremacy of law, merit, transparency and equal justice for the common man are the government's priorities.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the people are confident in the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the policies of the new government, adding, Imran Khan is the only leader who can steer the country out of a crisis.

To a question, she hoped that Jahangir Tareen would get justice, adding, he is still part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and our leadership would never compromise on ongoing across the board accountability process.

She said it was the commitment of PTI to build a welfare state where the rule of law, meritocracy and transparency are guaranteed to all citizens.

She said for reforms in the criminal justice system, all stakeholders, including judiciary would be taken on board,adding, the main goal of Imran Khan was to emulate the welfare state of Madina.

She said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and could hold anyone accountable. "Whoever has looted the nation's wealth should be taken to the task regardless of who they are and NAB should carry out across-the-board accountability," she added.

