'Good governance' imperative for economic prosperity, development: SCCI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad has termed 'good governance' imperative for economic prosperity and development as well as promotion of trade and economic activities.

In this regard, he noted bureaucracy has played a vital role. However, he emphasized that the bureaucracy should make efforts to bring further improvement in parameters of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in order to generate more economic and trade activities in the country.

Hasnain Khurshid was addressing a delegation of 32nd Mid-Career Management Course senior officers of Provincial Service academy (PSA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during its visit here at the Chamber's House on Friday.

The delegation of senior officers from various provincial departments/authorities was headed by Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PSA Ijaz ur Rehman, Directing Staff PSA KP, Asif Shahab, Deputy Directors PSA, Inayat Atta and Ehtesham Javed.

SCCI Senior Vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, Vice president Javed Akhtar, former president Zahidullah Shinwari, former SVP Engr Manzoor Elahi, executive members Ghulam Hussain, Zahoor Khan, Ihsanullah, Waqar Ahmad, and Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Saddar Gul, Muhammad Ishtiaq.

Zahidullah Shinwari in his detailed multiple media presentation briefed the visiting senior officers of the provincial departments regarding the origin, role, importance, objectives and achievements of the SCCI, which according to him, is prime trade body of the country.

Shinwari responded different questions of senior officers regarding trade, economic and chamber as well as impediments, and main functions of working, structural reforms and others in an elaborated manner.

Hasnain Khurshid stressed the need of formulating policies in proper consultation of the chamber and relevant stakeholders which would ensure sustainability and gaining desirable objectives by implementation of these policies.

Establishment of close liaison and coordination between business community and bureaucracy is the dire need of the hour as both are part and parcel to each other, he emphasized.

He called good governance an important element that has reduced malpractices, maladministration in the public sector institutions to some extent.

On the occasion, he also emphasized that serious initiatives should be made to further enhance mutual trade/ transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and onward to Central Asian Republics.

Hasnain Khurshid expressed the hope that the 32nd Mid-Career Management Course senior officers of PSA would play their important role in economic prosperity and development of the country, especially devising policies to promote Ease of Doing Business in the province.