- Home
- Pakistan
- Good governance, merit, accountability stand as guiding principles of incumbent govt. PM AJK
Good Governance, Merit, Accountability Stand As Guiding Principles Of Incumbent Govt. PM AJK
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 10:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that good governance, merit, and accountability stand as the guiding principles of his government in Azad Jammu Kashmir.
Speaking to various delegations in the Federal metropolis on Tuesday, he said that he began accountability with himself, giving preference to the welfare of the people across Azad Kashmir rather than focusing only on his own constituency. The Prime Minister recalled that when he assumed charge, the government was burdened with financial losses and institutional indiscipline.
Anwaar said reforms introduced during the past couple of years restored institutional discipline, ended stagnation, and ensured merit-based appointments.
Prime Minister Haq also expressed that in more than two years of his tenure, no charge of corruption could be leveled against him or his cabinet. He added that strict measures had been taken against mafias besides keeping the common man’s interest at the center.
The AJK Prime Minister said he has taken neither a salary nor TA/DA during the whole of his period in his existing PM office so far.
Adopting austerity measures and safeguarding public taxes, he said, have been a hallmark of his government's policy. “There cannot be luxury at the expense of the people,” he stressed.
The visiting delegations from Janjua and Sanghar appreciated the PM's welfare-oriented approach and good governance initiatives.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant
Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari
Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lareeb shines in Rahmatul-lil-Alameen competition44 seconds ago
-
Blood donation awareness session empowers youth at virtual university Attock campus45 seconds ago
-
Good governance, merit, accountability stand as guiding principles of incumbent govt. PM AJK47 seconds ago
-
President strongly condemns Israeli attack on Doha49 seconds ago
-
Gilani strongly condemns Israeli airstrike on Doha50 seconds ago
-
Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression against Qatar: FO52 seconds ago
-
ICT urges to take precautions against dengue spread21 minutes ago
-
Public, private efforts vital for provision of employment to youth: Governor21 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker pays tribute to Shaheed Major Adnan Aslam21 minutes ago
-
Employable Digital Skills Initiative to transform youth lives: SACM21 minutes ago
-
Taxila couple arrested for allegedly torturing 9-year-old domestic worker21 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Israeli airstrike on Doha21 minutes ago