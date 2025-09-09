Open Menu

Good Governance, Merit, Accountability Stand As Guiding Principles Of Incumbent Govt. PM AJK

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 10:30 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that good governance, merit, and accountability stand as the guiding principles of his government in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Speaking to various delegations in the Federal metropolis on Tuesday, he said that he began accountability with himself, giving preference to the welfare of the people across Azad Kashmir rather than focusing only on his own constituency. The Prime Minister recalled that when he assumed charge, the government was burdened with financial losses and institutional indiscipline.

Anwaar said reforms introduced during the past couple of years restored institutional discipline, ended stagnation, and ensured merit-based appointments.

Prime Minister Haq also expressed that in more than two years of his tenure, no charge of corruption could be leveled against him or his cabinet. He added that strict measures had been taken against mafias besides keeping the common man’s interest at the center.

The AJK Prime Minister said he has taken neither a salary nor TA/DA during the whole of his period in his existing PM office so far.

Adopting austerity measures and safeguarding public taxes, he said, have been a hallmark of his government's policy. “There cannot be luxury at the expense of the people,” he stressed.

The visiting delegations from Janjua and Sanghar appreciated the PM's welfare-oriented approach and good governance initiatives.

APP/ahr/378

