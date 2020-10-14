UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Good Governance, Merit, Transparency Atop Govt's Agenda: Mahmood

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:56 PM

Good governance, merit, transparency atop govt's agenda: Mahmood

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that good governance, meritocracy, transparency and better service delivery to the public was on the top of provincial government's agenda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that good governance, meritocracy, transparency and better service delivery to the public was on the top of provincial government's agenda.

He said this while talking to provincial ministers Sultan Khan, Shaukat Yousafzai and Akbar Ayub, who called on him here at Chief Minister's House.

They discussed matters related to reforms initiatives, good governance strategy of the provincial government and other matters of public interest, said a news release issued here.

The chief minister said that all departments needed to discharge their responsibilities with utmost proficiency to achieve the goal.

He said that incumbent provincial government was taking pragmatic steps towards the strengthening institutions and ensuring better public service in social sectors.

The chief minister said all the ministers in-charge needed to put in their best to improve the performance of their respective departments with the aim to improve the overall performance of the provincial government.

Mahmood Khan said that maximum relief and facilitation to general public could be ensured only through good governance, adding that provincial government was taking concrete steps under comprehensive strategy for the purpose.

He stated that, his government was taking result oriented steps to strengthen the economy of the province, adding that in this regard, industry, tourism, agriculture and energy sector were being focused which would play vital role in economic stability of the province.

The government was also focusing on the effective utilization of natural resources of the province for boosting economic activities and thus creating employment opportunities for the people of the province, he concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture All Government Industry Best Top Employment

Recent Stories

Dose of China's Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine to Cost $ ..

1 minute ago

PHA taking steps for beautification of city

1 minute ago

Consumer's confidence proportionate to reliability ..

1 minute ago

Hawaldar Tanveer laid to rest

1 minute ago

New UK lockdown would be disaster but all options ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Praises Italy's Aim To Keep Constructive Ti ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.