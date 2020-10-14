Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that good governance, meritocracy, transparency and better service delivery to the public was on the top of provincial government's agenda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that good governance, meritocracy, transparency and better service delivery to the public was on the top of provincial government's agenda.

He said this while talking to provincial ministers Sultan Khan, Shaukat Yousafzai and Akbar Ayub, who called on him here at Chief Minister's House.

They discussed matters related to reforms initiatives, good governance strategy of the provincial government and other matters of public interest, said a news release issued here.

The chief minister said that all departments needed to discharge their responsibilities with utmost proficiency to achieve the goal.

He said that incumbent provincial government was taking pragmatic steps towards the strengthening institutions and ensuring better public service in social sectors.

The chief minister said all the ministers in-charge needed to put in their best to improve the performance of their respective departments with the aim to improve the overall performance of the provincial government.

Mahmood Khan said that maximum relief and facilitation to general public could be ensured only through good governance, adding that provincial government was taking concrete steps under comprehensive strategy for the purpose.

He stated that, his government was taking result oriented steps to strengthen the economy of the province, adding that in this regard, industry, tourism, agriculture and energy sector were being focused which would play vital role in economic stability of the province.

The government was also focusing on the effective utilization of natural resources of the province for boosting economic activities and thus creating employment opportunities for the people of the province, he concluded.