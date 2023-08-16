Open Menu

Good Governance Model To Be Introduced To Improve MWMC Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration has decided to introduce a good governance model to improve its performance.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqub expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of company officials and staff here on Wednesday.

Senior Manager Operation Faheem Lodhi and Manager Operation Anwarul Haque gave a briefing on cleanliness operation.

He said that the efficiency of the operational wing would be increased to improve the sanitation situation.

There was a zero-tolerance policy for the redressal of citizens' complaints regarding cleanliness.

E-filing system has been implemented for transparency in company affairs.

CEO further said that steps to increase new machinery and manpower for sanitation was in the final stages.

He directed to ensure repairing of containers and installation of dust bins as early as possible.

It was also decided in the meeting that strict action would be taken against the field staff for poor performance.

