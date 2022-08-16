Good governance, promotion of tourism govt top priorities: AJK PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that his government would take all possible measures to implement its vision of good governance in the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that his government would take all possible measures to implement its vision of good governance in the state.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the AJK PM said that good governance was key to improve the state affairs and resolve problems being faced by the common man.

In order to address the public grievances, the AJK PM said that complaint registering system on the pattern of citizen portal would be established at divisional level to resolve public complaints on a priority basis.

"Notification regarding the increase of salaries of the government employees has been issued," the AJK PM said, adding that the incumbent government would provide other facilities to the employees but they should also perform their duties with dedication and enthusiasm.

The AJK prime minister said that government officers and employees were legally and morally bound to serve the people. "The performance of all government departments is being monitored to improve their performance," he said.

He said that the notification of increase in pension and increase in migrant subsistence allowance has also been issued. The government, he said, was using all available resources for the welfare of the citizens.

"Establishing good governance and promotion of tourism in the AJK were among the top priorities of our government," he said adding that for elimination of unemployment, technical training institutions were being set up all across the state and funds have also been allocated in the budget in this regard."Azad Kashmir is rich in natural resources, better utilization of these resources could be instrumental in changing the destiny of this region", he added.

He said that the government was playing a historic role for raising Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom the world over through millions of foreign based kashmiri diaspora community besides the speedy progress and prosperity of Azad Jammu Kashmir, he concluded.