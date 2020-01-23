UrduPoint.com
Good governance: PTI for empowering bureaucracy, depoliticizing institutions: Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to empower bureaucracy and depoliticize the institutions for good governance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to empower bureaucracy and depoliticize the institutions for good governance.

Expressing these views to a private news channel, he said empowering the bureaucracy was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chaudhry Sarwar, on the rumors of grouping within the party, said this was a propaganda against the PTI.

The incumbent government had provided Rs640 billion to Punjab for the development purpose, he said.

He admitted that there were challenges in the Punjab province but the present government was determined to resolve them on priority.

About reshuffling in bureaucracy, he said all stakeholders had been taken into the confidence over the matter.

In reply to a question regarding shortage of wheat in various parts of the country, he said the Punjab government had dispatched the tons of wheat bags to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh due to surplus of wheat commodity.

