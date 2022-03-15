Good governance, public service his top priorities: Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :City Mayor Mardan, Himayatullah Mayar has said that good governance, promotion democratic norms, local development and public service his top priorities.

He expressed these views while addressing an impressive oath taking ceremony in Town Hall Mardan on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan Habibullah Arif administered oath to him.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mardan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioner (AC) and Town Municipal Officer (TMO) Mardan, Nisar Khan, elected public representatives of political parties, government officers and others attended the ceremony at large.

Addressing the ceremony, City Mayor Mardan demanded the handing over of all political and administrative powers to local governments under Articles 32 and 37 of the constitution to ensure public representation and service delivery in better manner.