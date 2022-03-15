UrduPoint.com

Good Governance, Public Service His Top Priorities: Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2022 | 06:23 PM

Good governance, public service his top priorities: Mayor

City Mayor Mardan, Himayatullah Mayar has said that good governance, promotion democratic norms, local development and public service his top priorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :City Mayor Mardan, Himayatullah Mayar has said that good governance, promotion democratic norms, local development and public service his top priorities.

He expressed these views while addressing an impressive oath taking ceremony in Town Hall Mardan on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan Habibullah Arif administered oath to him.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mardan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioner (AC) and Town Municipal Officer (TMO) Mardan, Nisar Khan, elected public representatives of political parties, government officers and others attended the ceremony at large.

Addressing the ceremony, City Mayor Mardan demanded the handing over of all political and administrative powers to local governments under Articles 32 and 37 of the constitution to ensure public representation and service delivery in better manner.

Related Topics

Mardan All Government Top

Recent Stories

Social Welfare Dept, WCCI to launch technical cour ..

Social Welfare Dept, WCCI to launch technical courses for women: minister

6 minutes ago
 Kyiv to impose curfew for 'difficult and dangerous ..

Kyiv to impose curfew for 'difficult and dangerous' 35 hours

6 minutes ago
 Local holiday for Mela Channan Peer on March 17

Local holiday for Mela Channan Peer on March 17

6 minutes ago
 Intl community must take notice of India's bellige ..

Intl community must take notice of India's belligerence: AJK President

6 minutes ago
 Voters, member parliaments, candidates urged to co ..

Voters, member parliaments, candidates urged to cooperate with ECP for conductin ..

7 minutes ago
 PTI govt striving to make Pakistan an Islamic welf ..

PTI govt striving to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state: President Alvi

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>