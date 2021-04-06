Good Governance Strategy part of KP govt: Mahmood Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday termed the Good Governance Strategy (GGS) as most important part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's agenda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday termed the Good Governance Strategy (GGS) as most important part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's agenda.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the Good Governance Strategy with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Kamran Khan Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sana Ullah Abbassi and relevant Administrative Secretaries were also present.

All Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting via video link. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that good governance is an important part of the current government's agenda and directed all district administrations that they should ensure proper implementation of good governance strategy of the provincial government.

He said, implementation of Good Governance Strategy is very important in the context of the forthcoming Holy month of Ramazan.

Despite the difficult situation, the government is committed to provide maximum relief to the people, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said. He directed the district district administration and the police to ensure the implementation of the provincial government's Ramazan strategy in all cases and no lenience in this connection would be tolerated. The Chief Minister directed that all the necessities should be made available to the people at all times during the forthcoming Holy month of Ramadan.

He directed the administration including Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of each districts all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to setup cheap bazaars so that to provide and ensure essential commodities to the people at affordable rates, He directed the concerned quarters to ensure availability of essential commodities in cheap bazaars, nominal cheap bazaars are not tolerated at all and food retailers should be closely monitored. He said all the shelter's homes should be made fully functional and special care should be taken of the needy during the Holy month of Ramadan.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said it should be made sure that no one sleeps on the streets during Ramadan and directed the IGP and other concerned officials of the traffic and security that they should formulate a plan for Ramadan.

He said under the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign, regular cleaning campaigns should be run and strict action should be taken against those who dump filth in rivers. The use of polythene bags in tourist places should be banned completely, the Chief Minister directed the meeting.

The district administration should pay special attention to the Patwar sector and applicants should be released in person within two days, the Chief Minister said, adding, in case of delay in release of individuals, strict action should be taken against the concerned Patwari, Mahmood Khan warned.