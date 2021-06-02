Good governance strategy priority of PTI govt: KP CM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday chaired a meeting of commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province here and termed the good governance strategy the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and incumbent government

Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Senior Member board of Revenue Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments also attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the progress so far made on implementation of government's good governance strategy.

The chief minister said that all the divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners would have to ensure strict implementation of the good governance strategy so that improved service delivery to the general masses could be ensured at their door steps.

He lauded the role of district administrations in implementing the Ramazan strategy of the provincial government for providing essential daily commodities to people on comparatively cheaper rates and in dealing with corona situation effectively.

He urged upon them to show the same level of performance in implementing the good governance strategy of the provincial government.

While appreciating the performance of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Bannu against encroachments, the chief minister directed other district administrations to carry out such operations against illegal encroachments in their respective districts.

The meeting was apprised that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was at the forefront of other provinces in resolving public grievances on citizen portal adding that ratio of public satisfaction regarding the redressal of complaints on citizen portal was highest in the province as compared with other provinces.

It was further informed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province countrywide to start holding "Khuli Kachehris" for women, minorities and special persons.

During the last three months, a total of 270 online Khuli Kachehris were held in the province, 3290 public places were cleaned out under special cleanliness drives whereas 1972 unnecessary speed breakers were removed in the province.

The chief minister further directed the deputy commissioners to keep their offices open for public all times and to make sure that each and every citizen coming to the office is totally satisfied.

He further directed them to streamline the patwar system as well as works departments at lower level. He warned that deputy commissioners would be responsible for any wrong doing in patwar khanas within their respective districts.

Similarly, he added that concerned commissioner would be the responsible for any wrong practice in the office of tehsildars. "Transparency is the first and integral part of the good governance strategy which would not be compromised at all," he added and said that there would be no role of elected public representatives in the postings/transfers of patwaris and tehsildars.

He directed the deputy commissioners to strictly implement the government policy regarding transfers of officers/officials working on the same post for the last several years.

He also directed to resume Khuli Kachehris and Tehsil Darbars which were suspended due to COVID-19. He termed the adulteration in food items as a serious issue and directed the district administrations to keep vigilant eye on such elements adding that shops involved in adulteration be sealed on the spot and should not re-opened unless the owner guarantees for not to repeat this practice again.

He also directed to launch mass scale awareness drives against the usage of polythene bags in all the major cities and tourists sites of the province.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the quality of certain developmental works in merged areas, Mahmood Khan directed the relevant deputy commissioners to have closer look on the developmental activities being carried out in their respective districts.

He also directed to take necessary steps to immediately operationalize the Alternate Dispute Resolution system in the merged areas.