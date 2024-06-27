Good Governance Vital For Prosperity, Development Of Country: Rubaba
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Balochistan for Women Development , Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that good governance plays a vital role in the development and prosperity of a country. She emphasized that transparency, accountability, and responsiveness are essential for effective governance.
She expressed these views while addressing a consultative session of the provincial assembly members organized by a non-governmental organization.
Dr. Buladi said that the provincial government is prioritizing good governance and over 60 reform proposals are under consideration in various departments, which will improve the delivery system. She added that the parliament has a crucial role in ensuring effective governance and protecting citizens' rights.
She reiterated the resolve that the parliament will continue to play its role in highlighting the voices of the people and protecting their rights. She said that the democratic system is essential for the country's economic and social progress and stability.
Dr. Buladi acknowledged that the people of Balochistan are facing numerous problems, but with good governance, these issues can be resolved. She expressed her optimism that the provincial government's efforts to improve governance and service delivery will yield positive results and reduce public problems.
The session was attended by provincial assembly members, government officials, and representatives on Non-governmentsl organisations.
