Good Immunity With Necessary Precautions Can Protect People Against COVID - 19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:13 PM

Good immunity with necessary precautions can protect people against COVID - 19

Coronoavirus Disease (COVID - 19), globally registered with less than three percent mortality rate is established to be significantly less lethal as compared to other strains of the same virus as Severely Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern Respiratory (MERS), hence people in general need to boost their immunity with due care towards simple but efficient precautionary measures, said Prof. Dr. Tabbasum Mehbood, Dean, Faculty of Science, Karachi University here Wednesday

Addressing an awareness session at Aiwan e Liaqut Girls Hostel of the university, she said Pakistan with five confirmed cases of the disease, all reportedly stable, is a fact that needed to be cherished with cautious optimism as questionable hygienic practice, in particular context of neglect towards regular hand washing and indifference towards avoidance to droplets generated through cough, could be risky.

"While warm weather is blessing in deterrence of the particular virus questionable hygienic practices remain a risk," commented the speaker.

Mentioning that COVID is a type of virus that typically affects the respiratory tract and is associated with symptoms of common cold, fever, cough, headache, tiredness and difficulty in breathing, the speaker said these are common to many other illnesses and thus should not be confused with coronavirus disease.

"What is , however, common is that recovery depends on immunity of the sufferer," she said mentioning that people who could not resist the virus in different parts of the world were either children or those above 65 years of age with weak or compromised immunity.

"Best way to prevent or even brave the virus is to avoid exposure by maintaining a social distance from people sneezing or coughing as one can breathe in the droplet hence it is strongly advisable that all people without any distinction must cover their mouth while coughing and sneeze with flexed elbow," she said.

Reiterating the importance of hand washing, Dr. Tabbasum also emphasized that people must use disposable tissues while coughing and sneezing, with due care towards safe and proper disposal of the same, besides eating properly cooked food, avoiding unnecessary use of antibiotics, keeping oneself properly hydrated, taking good sleep and making the surrounding environment clean.

The session jointly organized by AQ Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering - University of Karachi and Pakistan Biological Safety Association was also addressed by Prof. Saima Saleem and Dr. Samina Saeed.

