Good news for Gas consumers as additional bills charged from consumers will be paid back

The sources say that the PM directed the Sui gas authorities to pay back additional bills charged from the domestic consumers.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2020) A good news for domestic gas consumers as Prime Minister Imran directed the authorities concerned to pay back millions of rupees charged from them, the sources said here on Saturday.

The PM, they said, took notice of low pressure of gas supply to the domestic users and heavy bills issued to the consumers.

“The millions of rupees taken from the gas consumers must be paid them back,” the sources quoted PM Khan as saying. He took the notice on a report based on the areas where the consumers were issued heavy bills against low pressure of gas.

The bills issued to the consumers were analyzed which proved that these bills were heavy against the provision of gas to the consumers, they said, adding that the PM snubbed the official of Sui gas, with directives to them to pay back the bills charged from the consumers.

“Rs 513 million would be paid back to the gas consumers,” the officials of sui gas said here on Saturday. “Rs 50 million have already been paid to the consumers and the rest of the amount would also be paid to them,” they added.

The government last month increased gas tariff and Jahangir Tareen—the close aide of PM, also confessed openly that the gas rate was increased which caused trouble for the general public.