Open Menu

Good News For LDA City Allottees Soon: DG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Good news for LDA City allottees soon: DG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A meeting regarding Lahore Development Authority (LDA) City was held under the chairmanship of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, with the participation of LDA City’s development partners here on Wednesday.

The meeting provided a detailed briefing on the pre-acquisition plan for the remaining land in LDA City.

The DG said special attention was being given to development activities at LDA City. He assured that the issues of development partners were being addressed on a priority basis. Farooq also mentioned that soon, there will be good news for the allottees of LDA City Iqbal Sector, with the commencement of development work in this sector.

Furthermore, DG LDA stated that commercial activities in LDA City are set to begin soon.

The construction of Chenab Road is in its final stages, and more blocks in LDA City will be allotted shortly.

The DG highlighted the progress in house construction in LDA City’s Jinnah Sector, stating that work has accelerated. During the meeting, development partners presented their concerns and suggestions, while Hafeezullah, Director of LDA City, provided a briefing on the working of the development partners.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Paragon City, Pak Estate, Alpha Estate, Mumaar Housing, and key officials including Chief Metropolitan Planning Faisal Qureshi, Director DG Headquarters, and other relevant officers.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Progress Faisal Qureshi From Housing

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishi ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..

15 minutes ago
 Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins ..

Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

15 minutes ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 champi ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025

16 minutes ago
 UAE to host six global conferences for first time ..

UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025

45 minutes ago
 RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Busin ..

RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services

45 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..

46 minutes ago
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticket ..

PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders

52 minutes ago
 ‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sus ..

‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan’s applications for medical examinatio ..

Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..

1 hour ago
 Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pa ..

Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..

1 hour ago
 Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives ..

Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievem ..

Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan