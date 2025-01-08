Good News For LDA City Allottees Soon: DG
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A meeting regarding Lahore Development Authority (LDA) City was held under the chairmanship of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, with the participation of LDA City’s development partners here on Wednesday.
The meeting provided a detailed briefing on the pre-acquisition plan for the remaining land in LDA City.
The DG said special attention was being given to development activities at LDA City. He assured that the issues of development partners were being addressed on a priority basis. Farooq also mentioned that soon, there will be good news for the allottees of LDA City Iqbal Sector, with the commencement of development work in this sector.
Furthermore, DG LDA stated that commercial activities in LDA City are set to begin soon.
The construction of Chenab Road is in its final stages, and more blocks in LDA City will be allotted shortly.
The DG highlighted the progress in house construction in LDA City’s Jinnah Sector, stating that work has accelerated. During the meeting, development partners presented their concerns and suggestions, while Hafeezullah, Director of LDA City, provided a briefing on the working of the development partners.
The meeting was attended by representatives from Paragon City, Pak Estate, Alpha Estate, Mumaar Housing, and key officials including Chief Metropolitan Planning Faisal Qureshi, Director DG Headquarters, and other relevant officers.
