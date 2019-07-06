Good news for mobile subscribers! You won’t receive promotional messages anymore

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

A complainant recently moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against these promotional messages.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 6th July, 2019) The users of mobile phones usually complain of receiving advertisement messages and phone calls on their mobile.

They often register their complaints to the mobile phone companies in this regard.

But, the representatives of the mobile companies mostly ignore these complaints, saying the issue will be resolved soon.

But the condition never changes and users continue to receive unwanted advertisement messages and calls.

A complainant recently moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against these promotional messages.

The petitioner adopted that such messages affect the health of the subscribers.

LHC judge Justice Shahid Jamil Khan while announcing the verdict restricted the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to send such messages to subscribers.

PTA’s communication director Muhammad Shafiq represented the authority in the case. He could not satisfy the judge with his reply.