UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Good News For Mobile Subscribers! You Won’t Receive Promotional Messages Anymore

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 21 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:55 PM

Good news for mobile subscribers! You won’t receive promotional messages anymore

A complainant recently moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against these promotional messages.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 6th July, 2019) The users of mobile phones usually complain of receiving advertisement messages and phone calls on their mobile.

They often register their complaints to the mobile phone companies in this regard.

But, the representatives of the mobile companies mostly ignore these complaints, saying the issue will be resolved soon.

But the condition never changes and users continue to receive unwanted advertisement messages and calls.

A complainant recently moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against these promotional messages.

The petitioner adopted that such messages affect the health of the subscribers.

LHC judge Justice Shahid Jamil Khan while announcing the verdict restricted the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to send such messages to subscribers.

PTA’s communication director Muhammad Shafiq represented the authority in the case. He could not satisfy the judge with his reply.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile

Recent Stories

Pakistan U19 aims to make it 7-0 on Sunday

6 minutes ago

Schedule of Pakistan cricket team’s arrival and ..

15 minutes ago

Rohail and Basit bat Pakistan U19 to victory in si ..

18 minutes ago

UPDATE - Over 400 Hospitalized After Floods in Rus ..

19 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan urges end to Haftar attacks in Li ..

19 minutes ago

Firdous expresses gratitude to Saudi leadership fo ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.