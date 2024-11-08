Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

(@Abdulla99267510)

Passport and Immigration authorities say additional 10 new printers have doubled production capacity

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2024) Good news for Pakistanis as issue of delay in passports has been resolved, the immigration officials say.

The installation of new, advanced passport printers has been completed, and doubled the Department of Passports' printing capacity.

According to Passport and Immigration authorities, the addition of 10 new printers doubled the production capacity by allowing 40,000 passports to be printed daily, compared to the previous capacity of 20,000 per day.

Director General of Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi mentioned that seven more advanced machines would soon arrive at the Passport Headquarters, and two printers were ordered specifically for e-passport printing.

He added that the arrival of modern printers led to a remarkable increase in printing capacity, and enabled the department to clear the backlog on a daily basis.