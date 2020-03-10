Good News for PIA is Around The Corner

"Good news might be around the corner! The US Transport Safety Administration (TSA) team, on PIAs request, is in Pakistan to assess the on-ground services, facilities & security measures for PIA's direct flights to the USA Mainland

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020) "Good news might be around the corner! The US Transport Safety Administration (TSA) team, on PIAs request, is in Pakistan to assess the on-ground services, facilities & security measures for PIA's direct flights to the USA Mainland.

PIA team has worked hard to conform with the TSA standards and is hopeful that with the approval, for the first time in Pakistan's history, PIA will operate non stop flights to the US. CAA & ASF are fully supporting this endeavour.