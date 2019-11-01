Good news for Sikh pilgrims : No passport, no visa fee

(@fidahassanain)

PM Khan waives off fee and passport condition for Sikh pilgrims on opening of Kartarpur corridor and 550th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2019) There is a good news for Indian Sikh pilgrims wanted to visit Kartarpur and Darbar Sahib as Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that no passport and advance 10-day registration is required for them.

According to the details, Prime Mininster Imran Khan said that the Indians Sikh pilgrims who wanted to visit Kartarpur just needed a valid Identity card to visit Kartarpur. The PM also waived off the fee for Sikh pilgrms who would visit Kartarpur on its opening and on Baba Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary.

He made this announcement on Friday morning through his twitter account.

In Oct, Pakistan and India after long and tough negotiations signed an agreement and announced opening of the corridor this month ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor would be announced on Nov 09 --and it would be the first corridor betwen both countries which will be a visa-free link between Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur and the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Indian Punjab for the Sikh pilgrims. Pakistan has already announced that up to 5,000 Indian Sikhs could have daily access, with plans to eventually double the capacity.