Good News! Govt To Regularise Contract Employees

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 26 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:02 PM

Good news! Govt to regularise contract employees

These employees were appointed during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) The Federal government has decided to regularise contract employees working under all the government ministries and divisions.

According to media reports, over 12,000 employees of the power distribution companies are among the contract employees who will be regularised.

The government has formed a committee in this regard. The committee has been tasked to make a unified policy to make the contract employees permanent.

The employees have lauded the government for securing their future.

