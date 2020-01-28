Good policies of provincial govt many developmental projects continue in district Astore

Parliamentary Secretary Health Gilgit Baltistan Barkhat Jamil said that due to good policies of provincial government, many developmental projects are continue in different areas of District Astore

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Health Gilgit Baltistan Barkhat Jamil said that due to good policies of provincial government, many developmental projects are continue in different areas of District Astore. All the concerned contractors of these projects are strictly instructed to do their job in the prescribed time. He said that due to my previous services in past, I am being selected by the member of legislative Assembly GB and I will not break the trust and hope.

Allah Almighty gave me chance and I will avail this chance and make the Astore city as a model city.

iam belonging from District Astore I very well known by the problems of my area and it's my priority is to solve these problems further the aim of my politics is to serve and resolve the problems of poor people and this is also the vision and mission of our leaders Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The first main problems of Astore are , education and health and I will try my best to resolve these problems in my five years period.