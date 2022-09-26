UrduPoint.com

Good Production Of Cotton Crop Vital For Fortifying Economy: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that good production of the cotton crop is helpful for strengthening country's economy.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held to review the present condition of cotton crop and future strategy in this regard here on Monday.

He said that this year cotton was cultivated on more than 3.7 million acres of land and added that recent flash floods damaged cotton on 234,000 acres of land.

Better crop management resulted in minimum attack of insects and diseases on the crop, he added.

Gardezi directed the relevant authorities to ensure arrangement of best agricultural inputs and quality seeds for next cotton crop.

He emphasized providing best guidance to growers to obtain good amount of cotton yield.

Agriculture South Punjab Secretary Saqib Ali, Agriculture Extension Director General Dr Anjum Ali, Agriculture Research Director General Muhammad Nawaz and others also attended the meeting.

