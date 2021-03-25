Good Relations With Friendly And Moderate Countries In The Region Are A Matter Of Time" Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q

As Pakistan moves towards the Asian Tiger, the decisions of this region will be done in the region. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th March, 2021) Khawaja Rameez Hassan, Deputy Secretary Information, PML-Q Punjab, said in a press release that CPEC is proving to be a game changer project for the region.

He said that good relations with friendly and moderate countries in the region are the need of the hour. He further said that as the state of Pakistan moves towards Asian Tiger, the decisions of the region will be taken in the region.