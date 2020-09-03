Good ties with China, US sans joining any 'camp': PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan enjoyed good relationship with both China and the United States without siding with any particular "camp".

"Pakistan does not have to be in any camp. Why can't we have good relationship with everyone?," the Prime Minister said in an interview with Aljazeera television, aired on Thursday.

The interview with senior correspondent Hashem Ahelbarra at 'Talk to Aljazeera' programme gave an insight into PM Imran Khan's views on his first two years in office, fight against corruption, coping with geopolitical changes, economy, media freedom and the country's response to coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister said every country looked to its own interests and for Pakistan, "Our future is now linked to China, progressing at faster pace than any other country in the world".

He dismissed any renegotiation with China over amending the terms of $62 billion Economic Corridor, saying that "the relationship with China was better than even before".

Imran Khan said Pakistan would like to benefit from the way China made progress and lifted its people out of poverty.

Asked if Pakistan considered 'resetting' ties with the US being critical of CPEC, he said, "We probably have the best relationship with US right now as compared to a few years ago, because in Afghanistan, we are 'partners with peace'."