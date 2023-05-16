‘Good to see you,’: CJP Bandial clarifies his words for Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2023) Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, has offered a clarification regarding his greeting extended to former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a hearing concerning Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

During a civil case hearing today, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial emphasized that he uses the phrase "good to see you" as a general greeting for everyone.

The interaction occurred between Chief Justice Bandial and lawyer Asghar Sabzwari, where the Chief Justice expressed his pleasure in seeing the lawyer appearing before his court after a significant period.

Clarifying the matter, Justice Bandial stated that he had faced criticism for using the phrase during Imran Khan's appearance in the Al-Qadir arrest case. However, he emphasized that he uses the expression "good to see you" as a mark of respect for everyone, and it carries no political implications.

The clarification from Chief Justice Bandial comes in response to the criticism he received from political leaders after extending the same greeting to PTI chief Imran Khan during his appearance before the Supreme Court on May 11.